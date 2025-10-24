Runners flock to Epcot for Disney’s Wine and Dine Half Marathon Kickoff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend kicked off on Friday, bringing thousands of runners from Central Florida and nationwide to Disney.

Channel 9 was at the 5K race this morning, which is part of the sold-out weekend of races that start and end at Epcot.

A runner told Channel 9 right after they finished that they think it’s a fun race, one of their favorites, and that they go every single year.

The weekend features a series of races, including a 10K scheduled for Saturday and a half-marathon on Sunday.

