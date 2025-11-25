Safe travels: AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns for Thanksgiving holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be doing its part to keep unsafe drivers off the road this Thanksgiving travel season.

The auto club is activating its “Tow to Go” service from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.

The program was created to provide safe rides for impaired drivers and their cars.

It works by dispatching a tow truck to meet up with a person who is unfit to drive.

The tow truck will take the driver and car to a safe location within 10-miles of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“AAA encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay overnight if needed,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

But if you’re unfit to drive and ultimately in need of help, AAA has your back.

“If you find yourself without a safe ride, call AAA and we’ll help get you and your vehicle to a safe place,” Jenkins added.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

Starts Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

Ends Monday, Dec. 1 at 6 a.m.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Nationwide, AAA said a record 81.1 million Americans are expected to take a road trip at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving season.

AAA added that in 2023 alone, more than 12,000 people died in alcohol-related crashes and that Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road because of increased traffic and celebrations.

