Saint Cloud approves speed detection systems, violator fines for school zones

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance to help keep kids safe as they return to school.

It will allow the use of new speed detection systems in school zones.

The systems are intended to increase public awareness of school zones and ultimately increase safety.

READ: WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth speaks with Orange County Public Schools superintendent

St. Cloud Police Chief Doug Goerke said officers conducted a traffic operation earlier this year and shared that data with council members.

Goerke explained that over the course of three days, police measured speeds within 7 different school zones.

In that time, he said officers recorded more than 3,700 speeding violations during school zone hours as traffic beacons flashed.

“The data is unbelievable ... this solution is almost guaranteed to save a life,” Council Member Shawn Fletcher said.

READ: Florida school districts form plan to address substance abuse, violence among students

Officials said under state law, the city is required to post signage to let drivers know that speed detection systems are in use.

The law also requires a 30-day public awareness campaign prior to enforcement, according to city officials.

Drivers caught breaking traffic laws in school zones will receive a $100 penalty for each violation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group