ORLANDO, Fla. - On Monday, the penalty phase began in the trial of an Orange County man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.
In February, Sanel Saint Simon was convicted of kidnapping Alexandria Chery, killing her and dumping her body in the woods.
Her body was discovered in July 2014 off a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.
Saint Simon faces the death penalty.
The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Saint Simon will spend life in prison.
