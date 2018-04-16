  • WATCH: Penalty phase begins in trial of man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend's teen daughter

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - On Monday, the penalty phase began in the trial of an Orange County man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

    In February, Sanel Saint Simon was convicted of kidnapping Alexandria Chery, killing her and dumping her body in the woods.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Attorneys want convicted murderer’s family to testify about abuse during sentencing

    Her body was discovered in July 2014 off a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.

    Saint Simon faces the death penalty.

    Read: Sanel Saint Simon: Jury reaches guilty verdict in trial for man accused in teen's killing

    The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Saint Simon will spend life in prison.

    Click here to watch the hearing live or watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon to learn what happens in court.

    Read: Testimony begins in trial of Orange County man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Penalty phase begins in trial of man convicted of killing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida reacts to James Comey interview

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Palm Coast

  • Headline Goes Here

    FDOT: West Colonial Drive closed at Interstate 4 until Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    'God will strengthen us:' Family mourns Deltona man stabbed to death