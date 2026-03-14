Semi-truck overturns in multi-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including at least two semi-trucks, led to major traffic delays on Florida’s Turnpike in Martin County on Friday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash happened when a semi-truck hit traffic that was stopped because of weather conditions. The collision involved several other vehicles and caused a backup that extended for miles into southern St. Lucie County.

SEMI TRUCK OVERTURN IN MARTIN COUNTY Screenshot

A semi-truck involved in the crash overturned on the road. Emergency responders reported that one individual suffered a minor injury.

After assessing the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol reported no life-threatening injuries from the multi-vehicle pileup.

MARTIN COUNTY SEMI CRASH PICTURE 2

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