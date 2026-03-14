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Semi-truck overturns in multi-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including at least two semi-trucks, led to major traffic delays on Florida’s Turnpike

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SEMI TRUCK OVERTURN IN MARTIN COUNTY Screenshot
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including at least two semi-trucks, led to major traffic delays on Florida’s Turnpike in Martin County on Friday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash happened when a semi-truck hit traffic that was stopped because of weather conditions. The collision involved several other vehicles and caused a backup that extended for miles into southern St. Lucie County.

SEMI TRUCK OVERTURN IN MARTIN COUNTY Screenshot

A semi-truck involved in the crash overturned on the road. Emergency responders reported that one individual suffered a minor injury.

After assessing the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol reported no life-threatening injuries from the multi-vehicle pileup.

MARTIN COUNTY SEMI CRASH PICTURE 2

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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