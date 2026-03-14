Popular Orlando resort sued after 1-year-old finds fentanyl laced spoon, lawsuit claims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando resort is facing a lawsuit after a one-year-old boy, named as M.S. in the lawsuit, reportedly ingested fentanyl from a spoon discovered under a kitchen sink in a guest room.

April Bates, named as the child’s mother, filed the lawsuit on March 13 in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County, representing her son.

The incident reportedly happened on May 12, 2024, at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa. According to the legal filing, the child became unresponsive and lost consciousness shortly after putting the spoon in his mouth, leading to an emergency hospital visit. Medical tests reportedly detected fentanyl in his system.

The incident took place at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, located at 9500 Turkey Lake Road. The complaint states that the room featured a kitchen area with cabinets and a sink. The boy was crawling in the kitchen when he discovered a spoon that was neither secured nor sealed and was stored in a way that allowed easy access.

The complaint claims the resort was negligent by not properly inspecting the kitchen and by allowing the room to be used despite hazardous substances present.

The suit additionally claims that drug activity in hotel rooms is an expected risk that demands particular inspection procedures. It is alleged that the hazardous condition was present when the room was handed over for occupancy after a housekeeping check.

Bates is seeking over $50,000 in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the child experienced severe personal injuries, physical impairment, mental distress, and a loss of enjoyment of life. It claims these damages are permanent and will need continued medical attention and treatment.

The plaintiff has demanded a trial by jury for all issues triable as a matter of right. Court records indicate the lawsuit was e-filed on March 13, 2026.

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