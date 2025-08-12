Sanford man detained for lewd conduct near breastfeeding mother and baby

SANFORD, Fla. — A man was detained in Sanford on Sunday night following charges of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Robin Carr was taken into custody after police say he was seen walking naked past a young mother’s windows and touching himself while watching her feed her baby.

The woman’s boyfriend intervened by running out to confront Carr, holding him until the authorities arrived.

According to police, Carr said he was merely looking for a place to use the bathroom.

