Sanford neighborhood co-op aims to better serve the community

SANFORD, Fla. — There’s a growing effort in Central Florida to help families in various ways.

Several organizations are now under one roof in Sanford, allowing them to focus solely on their mission of serving our community.

The old saying goes, “Home is where the heart is.” In one historic Sanford building, people can find the home of several organizations that pour their hearts into Central Florida.

Read: Local nonprofit works to help prevent homelessness for teenagers, young adults

Meghan Killingsworth and her co-pastor David opened the First United Methodist Church doors in Sanford to create the neighborhood co-op.

“We wanted to create a space where nonprofit and social enterprise groups could have the capacity to grow the impact that they’re making by spending more of their time and money on their mission,” Killingsworth said.

Read: Local nonprofit hosts week of mentoring programs, events for young fathers

You’ll find several organizations, including Alfredson Academy of Art, Konundrum Consulting, Kairos Adventures, Volunteers for Community Impact, and Picnic Project.

The outreach is undeniable.

“Picnic Project serves about 100, distributed about 150,000 pounds of food last year, and serves about 125 families each week, right here through this door,” Killingsworth said.

More information about The Neighhood Co-Op in Sanford can be found here.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group