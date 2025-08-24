Sanford officials will soon decide on permanent parking on Second Avenue

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford city officials are scheduled to vote tomorrow on acquiring a property at the intersection of Second Street and Magnolia Avenue for $575,000, aiming to create a permanent public parking lot.

The decision followed multiple cars being towed from the lot, leading to driver frustration over inadequate notice. The lot, used for free parking by downtown Sanford visitors for years, started towing vehicles only after signs were posted.

“It was without notice and we’ve had some very upset guests and regulars,” said Christina Hollerbach, with Hollerbach’s German Restaurant. Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff described the incident as unfortunate but mentioned that there are additional parking options available downtown.

Mohamed Rashad, the property owner, explained that towing will persist due to liability issues, as city regulations prevent him from fencing the lot. This has caused frustration among local residents, some of whom have tagged the lot and signs with profanity.

Businesses in the area, such as Hollerbach’s German Restaurant, have raised concerns regarding the impact on visitors and emphasize the importance of improved communication. “There are growing pains and stuff happening but talk to people instead of giving people a bad experience when they come to our community, which is not what we want to happen,” Hollerbach added.

The towing company did not specify how many cars were towed or if they followed the 24-hour notice rule, which is disputed since some drivers had their cars removed just hours after the signs went up.

The decision to designate the lot as a permanent public parking area might provide a lasting solution to downtown Sanford’s parking challenges, helping to meet the needs of both visitors and local businesses.

