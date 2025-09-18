Sanford police arrest man who claimed self-defense after deadly shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford said they have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in June.

Officers said Jocquise Lavarsea Jarrells was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree premeditated homicide in connection with the June 8 murder of Christopher Lamar Houston.

Houston died at a hospital after he was shot several times.

Investigators said Jarrells initially claimed self-defense, but police found evidence that contradicted his claims.

Sanford Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them or Crimeline, with the possibility of a cash reward for tips leading to a resolution.

