0 Sanford police officer on leave for 'takedown maneuver' on man in handcuffs

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford police officer is on administrative leave after performing a takedown maneuver on a man who was already handcuffed at The Barn.

Officer Adam Johnson is being investigated by internal affairs after the Tuesday incident, Sanford police said.

Sanford police thanked people on social media for posting video and photos of the incident, which led to the investigation.

“All aspects of the incident, including the events before, during and after are currently being reviewed in order to determine if any violations of police occurred,” Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement.

Smith said he has been in touch with the mother of the man in the video.

RAW BODY CAMERA VIDEO | Warning: Explicit language (Source: Sanford Police Dept.)

This is part of cell phone video taken early Monday morning at The Barn in Sanford. The man in the black shirt is handcuffed when the @SanfordPolice officer takes him down. The chief posted on @facebook the officer is now on administrative leave. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SMD7NzmvCE — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) July 12, 2018

Sanford police did not release details about why the man in the video was handcuffed.

Police have been to the popular but problematic bar several times over the years. In 2016, a performer was shot multiple times in the parking lot of The Barn moments after getting off the stage. In 2015, Sanford police said they had been called to The Barn more than 700 times in the previous 18 months.

One of the 2015 incidents was a fight in which a man was seen on surveillance video slamming another person to the concrete ground.

Details of the latest incident are still emerging. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates on the investigation.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

#Media #Breaking Sanford Police Officer Placed on Administrative Leaving Pending Results of Use of Force Investigation

Media Dropbox link: https://t.co/oZuiHWUDKa pic.twitter.com/6OG8NQw1cr — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) July 12, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.