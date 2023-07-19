Sanford Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen arraigned

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said Marquis Antwan Goodwine Jr. was arraigned in Seminole County Wednesday on homicide charges for the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police said at approximately 1:15am on July 9th police responded to a 911 call where they found the victim Lovell Brown, 18, shot multiple times.

According to a news release, Brown was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators said it appears that while the victim Lovell Brown was walking with family members to a nearby store, he encountered a group of people, which included 19-year-old Marquis Antwan Goodwine Jr.

Police said Goodwine Jr. appeared to recognize Lovell Brown, and the two engaged in a physical confrontation that turned deadly.

Authorities said during the course of the fight, Goodwine Jr pulled out a gun and shot Lovell Brown multiple times.

Goodwine Jr. then fled from the scene on foot, police said.

An active warrant existed for Marquis Antwan Goodwine Jr he was arrested by Sanford Police Department

Sanford Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins said “One young man’s life is lost and another has destroyed his future.

“We, as a community, need to continue to address young adults and even teenagers who think gun violence is the way to solve their problems,” Trekelle added.

