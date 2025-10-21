Sanford Porchfest canceled for 2026, set to return in 2027

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Porchfest, the city’s biggest annual event, will not take place in 2026 due to logistical issues.

The festival, originally scheduled for February 2026, has been canceled as event officials faced challenges in finalizing logistics and planning.

“This decision was incredibly difficult, and we feel the weight of it deeply,” event officials stated, emphasizing the festival’s importance to the community.

Sanford Porchfest has been a beloved tradition, bringing together families, volunteers, and local musicians to celebrate community and the arts.

Officials expressed disappointment but emphasized the need to pause and reflect in order to sustain the festival’s future.

The festival is set to return in 2027, marking the 10-year anniversary of its inception.

The City of Sanford provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

The City of Sanford is disappointed that the 2026 Sanford Porchfest will not take place. This beloved February tradition has been a fan-favorite of the region, bringing our community together through the power of live music. We understand the difficulty of organizing such a large event and respect the organizers’ decision. We congratulate them on the tremendous success they have achieved across the past 8 years and look forward to working with them to bring Porchfest back in 2027. The City remains committed to supporting live music events that celebrate the creativity and spirit of Sanford.

