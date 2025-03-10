Sanford teen arrested after planning school shooting, posting online threat, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is in custody after Sanford police say he threatened a school shooting.

Police said the student is enrolled in Elevation High School, but the threat was made against Seminole High School.

Officials said the teen posted a concerning video online, which led to his arrest.

Police are praising the person who informed law enforcement about the incident.

Officers said the video showed the 17-year-old with several guns, and he claimed he was going to shoot up a school.

After learning about the video, police said they arrested the teen within 24 hours.

According to his arrest report, the teen planned to use his guns during lunch period, when there’s a big group of people, and in between classes, when students are walking in.

The report goes on to say the teen also planned to commit suicide afterward.

The 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with electronic threat of mass shooting.

“The swift identification and arrest of Thomas is the direct result of the immediate collaboration and dedication of multiple local and federal agencies and organizations,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. “This fast action and teamwork most likely prevented a tragedy and saved multiple lives. We are thankful for the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team (GHOST) and Crime Analyst Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Seminole County Public Schools.”

Police said they have increased security at school as an extra precaution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group