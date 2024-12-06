Saturday: Food giveaways planned in Port Orange & Ocala

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in and around Port Orange and Ocala will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Nonprofit Farm Share will be in those Central Florida cities to distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

In Volusia County, Farm Share will hold a giveaway in partnership Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange.

The Dec. 7 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The church is located at:

200 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

In Marion County, Farm Share will hold a similar event in Ocala on Saturday.

The food distribution runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at:

514 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34471

Both distributions will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The events are on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

