Saturday morning storms cause early headaches for Orlando travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida experienced delays and cancellations at Orlando International Airport and Sanford Airport on Saturday morning.

Strong weekend storms impact flights in Orlando

The line of strong storms that rolled through Central Florida Saturday morning caused delays and cancellations to stack up at Orlando International Airport and Sanford Airport before most passengers woke up.

As of 11:30 a.m., 249 flights had been delayed flying in or out of the airports, while four flights had been canceled.

Channel 9 shall continue to provide updates regarding weekend travel.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group