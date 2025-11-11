SBA opens low-interest disaster loans for Brevard County Flood Recovery

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that low-interest disaster loans are now available to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses affected by recent flooding in Brevard County, Florida.

These loans aim to support repair, rebuilding, and recovery expenses that insurance does not fully cover.

The SBA’s initiative seeks to offer financial assistance to those affected by the floods, aiding in the recovery of their properties and businesses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group