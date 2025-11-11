Local

SBA opens low-interest disaster loans for Brevard County Flood Recovery

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY FLOODING
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that low-interest disaster loans are now available to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses affected by recent flooding in Brevard County, Florida.

These loans aim to support repair, rebuilding, and recovery expenses that insurance does not fully cover.

The SBA’s initiative seeks to offer financial assistance to those affected by the floods, aiding in the recovery of their properties and businesses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read