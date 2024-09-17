Scattered afternoon storms expected Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more scattered afternoon showers and storms on Tuesday.

Our area will have rain and storm chances around 30%.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

The areas with the highest storm coverage should be south of Orlando.

Some areas could see wind gusts around 45 to 55 mph.

We will see the same conditions on Wednesday.

Slightly drier air is being filtered into our area due to a tropical system moving into the Carolinas.

