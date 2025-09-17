Scattered shower, storm chances persist this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flood Advisories are in effect for parts of Osceola County until 6:45 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms impacted parts of the area Wednesday, and more activity is ahead for the rest of the week.

The showers and storms will fade away this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Expect morning lows in the low 70s.

The rain and storm chances continue into Thursday. The activity will primarily be in the PM hours, with slightly lower coverage. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

We close out the work week with more showers and storms, but some of the region will stay dry. Temps for Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Slightly more moisture pushes in for the weekend, increasing rain and storm chances. The best chance for rain and storms will be in the afternoon and evening, with temps both days around 90.

The typical rainy season pattern continues into next week, with temps in the low 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group