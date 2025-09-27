Scattered showers and storms expected today as front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking better rain chances today versus what we’ve had the last couple days thanks to a front moving across our state.

This front will bring scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Our main threat will be pockets of heavy rain and winds of 30 mph.

This front will also keep potential tropical cyclone 9 off our coast and away from central Florida so impacts from the outer bands will be limited in Orlando.

Along the coast strong winds of 20 to 30 mph will be possible starting Sunday and isolated showers will be most likely right along the coast.

Once Imelda develops, it will track northward and further away from our area. We will still see some minor impacts along the coast through the middle of this upcoming week.

The rest of central Florida will see decreasing rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures into the middle of the upcoming work week.

