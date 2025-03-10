Scattered storms to move across Central Florida Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms will move across Central Florida Monday morning.

Some storms southeast of metro Orlando could be strong to severe, with damaging winds being a primary concern.

A Wind Advisory will be in place in our area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wind gusts Monday afternoon will be around 35 mph.

After the storm system moves through, our area will be drier and comfortable.

We will see sunny and dry skies for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

Highs will return to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

