School administrator accused of taking pictures up women's, students' skirts

APOPKA, Fla. - A school administrator is accused of taking pictures up the skirts of women and students, according to police.
Investigators said Michael Johnson took photos of up the skirts of women during an open house at Sheeler High School.
Police said they found 22 videos on Johnson's phone of him secretly recording under several women's clothing, including women he worked with at the high school.
Police said Johnson would turn the video feature on his phone and place it in his pocket.
Johnson would then look for someone wearing a skirt, remove the phone from his pocket and then walk behind the person and take video from underneath their skirts, according to investigators.
In one incident at an open house, police said Johnson asked a parent to speak with him in an office.
When the woman bent over to write down her contact information on forms, she said Johnson put his phone underneath her dress.
The woman notified the Apopka Police Department of the incident.
During the investigation, police said at least three other woman, including a student, were identified as victims.
Johnson faces charges of video voyeurism.
