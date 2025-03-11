School threat leads to 2 arrests in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two children have been arrested in Volusia County for allegedly making threats against a school.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that deputies responded to the Pierson area shortly after midnight.

VSO did not release the ages of the kids or say which school was involved in their investigation.

The agency said while the children made threats, they did not have access to weapons.

Sheriff’s investigators said they plan to release more details about the case later Tuesday morning.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

