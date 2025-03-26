School zone cameras activated in Osceola County, speeders to be ticketed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County need to use extra caution on the roads to avoid getting a speeding ticket.

New school zone speed detection cameras are now active in several locations in the county.

The county is entering phase two of a program using cameras to catch speeding drivers.

This latest phase includes four more schools where those cameras are now running.

Officials have only been giving warnings over the past few weeks, but now some cameras will start sending out citations.

Fines will be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner for $100.

Watch the full report in the video above.

