Scientists say life on Mars could be hiding inside giant underground reservoir

Some scientists say there may be enough water inside Mars to create oceans on the Red Planet.

Data from a retired NASA spacecraft revealed evidence of a giant underground reservoir in the middle of the planet’s crust.

The spacecraft found that the water could cover the surface of Mars with a depth of just one mile.

Scientists say if the water can be accessed, it could be a new place to search for life on Mars.

