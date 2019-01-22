Scissors-wielding man shot after charging at Florida deputy, officials say

STUART, Fla. - A deputy responding to a trespassing call at a home in Stuart opened fire on a man who charged at him with scissors, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the man, whose name was not released, was trespassing at his parents' home Monday.
The man’s family wanted him removed from the property and contacted the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite warnings to stay away from the home on SE Kensington Street, the man returned, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the man would not comply with the deputies’ commands, and he charged at one of them with the scissors.
A deputy fired his gun, hitting the man in the abdomen, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
The deputy was not injured.
