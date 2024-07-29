Scuba diving couple rescued after being lost for nearly 38 hours in Gulf of Mexico

A couple is back on land after surviving nearly 38 hours in the Gulf of Mexico last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard located the husband and wife after seeing a light flashing in the water.

Both were part of a scuba diving group off the coast of Texas.

Other divers in the group said the couple was separated by bad weather and violent waves.

“A huge swell comes in and engulfs Kim and Nathan totally. When the swell rolls out, they are nowhere to be found,” said diver Charles Owen.

The Coast Guard searched more than 1,600 miles before spotting them using their diving flashlights as a signal for help.

