Sea breeze to fuel afternoon storms on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will see more afternoon storms on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storm activity.

Warm and humid air will combine with our local sea breeze in the afternoon to fuel the storms.

Our area will see highs in the upper 80s before the afternoon storms kick in.

Rain chances will be lower on Thursday and Friday before picking up over the weekend.

A tropical system brewing in the Caribbean could head to Florida by next week.

The storm system will increase the chances of rain even more for next week.

