Sea turtle nesting season begins in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle season in Volusia County officially kicked off Thursday, and county officials say three sea turtle nests are already incubating on beaches.

According to the county, the first leatherback nest was laid on March 9. This sets a new county record for the earliest nest laid.

Officials say this early nesting could signal a bustling few months ahead, as hundreds of sea turtles are expected to lay their eggs on the county’s shores.

Hatchlings will emerge after about two months of incubation in the sand. It’s estimated that only about one in 1,000 to 10,000 hatchlings will survive to adulthood, which can take 10 to 25 years, depending on the species.

The nesting season continues through Oct. 31.

Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division encourages people to educate themselves to help protect sea turtles during this time.

The website to find information about sea turtle education, order materials and access other resources is www.volusiaseaturtles.org.

The number of sea turtle nests is growing each year, with over 580 typically laid and a record 1,516 nests in 2023. Last year saw 902 sea turtle nests on county-managed beaches, resulting in tens of thousands of hatchlings.

