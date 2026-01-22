SeaWorld Orlando brings big fun for little ones with Just for Kids Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is hosting Just for Kids Weekend on Jan. 24-25, featuring high-energy activities and character fun designed exclusively for children.

The fun continues with Elmo’s Birthday Celebration on Feb. 3, marking a special day in Sesame Street Land.

Just for Kids Weekend will transform SeaWorld Orlando into a lively playground, featuring parades, interactive dance parties, crafts, and character encounters.

Officials said the family-friendly celebration is included with park admission, emphasizing entertainment tailored for young visitors.

Just for Kids Weekend will take place in Sesame Street Land from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering activities such as the Sesame Street Party Parade, where guests can celebrate with their favorite character friends on festive floats.

On Feb. 3, Elmo’s Birthday Celebration adds to the excitement, offering special character meet-and-greets, engaging storytimes with Elmo and fun sing-alongs.

Guests can enjoy taking birthday photos with Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby within the vibrant atmosphere of Sesame Street Land.

Children ages 5 and under can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando with the Preschool Card, which provides unlimited access through the 2026 season.

Registration for the Preschool Card ends on Feb. 3, 2026, with the first visit required by March 1, 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group