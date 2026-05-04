SeaWorld Orlando celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Mexican-inspired event

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a one-day event featuring food, music and entertainment.

The celebration takes place May 5 as part of the park’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

Guests can expect a DJ dance party, live entertainment and a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks available throughout the day.

The event also kicks off the return of Viva La Música, a Latin music and food festival scheduled for select weekends in May.

Park officials said the broader festival includes more than 200 food and drink options from around the world.

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