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SeaWorld Orlando celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Mexican-inspired event

The festival includes more than 200 food and drink options

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Viva La Musica SeaWorld
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a one-day event featuring food, music and entertainment.

The celebration takes place May 5 as part of the park’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

Guests can expect a DJ dance party, live entertainment and a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks available throughout the day.

The event also kicks off the return of Viva La Música, a Latin music and food festival scheduled for select weekends in May.

Park officials said the broader festival includes more than 200 food and drink options from around the world.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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