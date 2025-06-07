SeaWorld Orlando launches new drone show this weekend as part of Summer Spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced its all-new drone show begins this weekend.

SeaWorld said the drone show is part of its Summer Spectacular event.

The drone show will be integrated with the nighttime show Ignite Firework Spectacular.

Guests will have their first opportunity to watch the display starting June 7.

The theme park said the drone show is set to the track “Feeling Electric. “It will feature hundreds of synchronized drones painting glowing sea creatures, crashing waves, and bursts of color high above SeaWorld’s central lake.

As the drone lights transition into glowing “fireflies,” the spectacle transitions into the Ignite fireworks finale.

