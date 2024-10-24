SeaWorld Orlando and Navy Federal honoring veterans with special offers for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando and Navy Federal Credit Union will hold special events for Veterans Day from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces can participate in a “Hero’s Salute” during select animal presentations and live bands.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, the park will hold a special fireworks display to thank service members for their dedication and sacrifice.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union and extend this offer to veterans, recognizing their unwavering dedication and sacrifices,” “We invite both veterans and active duty service members to create unforgettable experiences with their families here at SeaWorld.” — Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is extending the Military Annual Pass this year to include veterans and active-duty military for a limited time, an offer previously only available to active-duty military.

For more details on SeaWorld’s Military Annual Pass and other discounts, click HERE or visit WavesOfHonor.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group