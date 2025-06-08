Second deputy involved in Orange County Saturday sends deputy to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff John Mina.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting in Orange County on Saturday.

In a press conference this evening, Sheriff Mina said that deputies responded to a residence on North Ortman Drive Saturday afternoon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

The sheriff said three deputies were in a hallway inside the man’s home when he barged out of his bedroom with a knife.

The man attempted to grab the deputy’s firearm with one hand and stabbed the deputy with the other, Mina said.

The deputy has been taken to the hospital and is stable, Mina said.

