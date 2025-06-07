Deputy hurt, shoots suspect in local store brawl

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and injured a man who had attacked the deputy behind a store on Hiawassee Road.

At a media briefing, Sheriff John Mina reported that a deputy noticed a man acting suspiciously in a small, fenced-in area behind the Save Discount store at 2793 N Hiawassee Road. The location is shown below.

Mina stated that the deputy approached the man to inquire about his actions. The suspect crossed over the fence and began reaching for a bag. The deputy attempted to detain the man, but he managed to escape before assaulting the deputy.

According to Mina, the deputy was hit in the head and face around twenty times during the fight. At one point, two handguns fell out of the bag the suspect was carrying and he then ran to grab the guns.

Both weapons can be seen below.

Mina said the deputy fired several shots after the man grabbed both guns. The unidentified man was struck and transported to the hospital.

Mina stated the suspect is stable and will face aggravated battery charges against a law enforcement officer, with additional firearm-related charges expected.

Mina said the suspect has an extensive criminal history, including robbery and larceny.

The deputy involved in this incident was also transported to the hospital for possible head injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the case.

