Second Harvest expands workforce training to include customer service track

ORLANDO, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is expanding its workforce training program to help more job seekers prepare for in-demand careers.

The food bank announced the launch of Career Pathways, an expanded workforce development program that builds on its long-running Culinary Training Program.

The new model adds a customer service track while continuing culinary training.

Second Harvest said the expansion was shaped by community research conducted in 2025 to better understand barriers facing local job seekers.

According to the food bank, 52% of survey respondents said they had been actively applying for jobs but had been unable to find one.

Second Harvest said the findings showed a disconnect between available job opportunities and the skills or experience of many applicants.

“Career Pathways reflects how we’re evolving to meet both our neighbors’ needs and the realities of today’s shifting job market,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Chubbs said not every job seeker is pursuing a culinary career, but everyone deserves access to meaningful work.

The Career Pathways program will prepare participants through skills training, career readiness support and direct connections with local employers.

Each cohort will include workplace skills such as time management, teamwork, communication, financial literacy and conflict resolution.

The culinary track will continue to offer hands-on training in a commercial kitchen.

The Culinary Training Program launched in 2013 and has helped more than 535 adults develop skills for careers in food service, according to Second Harvest.

Applications for Career Pathways are now open.

The first customer service cohort begins July 7, and the next culinary cohort begins Aug. 3.

More information is available here.

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