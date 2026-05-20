Voyager Technologies wins DARPA subcontract for air-breathing spacecraft

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voyager Technologies has been awarded a subcontract to support a DARPA mission involving an air-breathing spacecraft.

The defense technology and space solutions company said it was awarded the subcontract by Redwire, the prime contractor for DARPA’s Otter program.

Voyager will supply its high-precision Acceleration Measurement System, known as AMS, for the mission.

The company said the system is designed to provide precise acceleration and delta-V measurements, which help spacecraft control movement in orbit.

Voyager said the Otter program requires frequent propulsion use to stay in very low Earth orbit, where spacecraft experience greater atmospheric drag and gravity pull.

“Missions like Otter demand precise, repeatable thrust control, and that’s exactly what our system delivers,” said Matt Magaña, president of Space, Defense & National Security at Voyager.

Magaña said the system has previously been used on several NASA missions.

Voyager said the AMS architecture stems from more than a decade of operations aboard NASA systems, including the Space Acceleration Measurement System, Microgravity Acceleration Measurement System and the Magnetospheric Multiscale constellation.

The company said NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale constellation set multiple world records, including the highest-altitude fix of a GPS signal ever recorded at 43,500 miles above Earth’s surface.

Voyager Technologies is based in Denver and works on defense technology, propulsion, advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration systems.

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