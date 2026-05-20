Esequiel Maldonado faces up to life in prison for drug charge

TAMPA, Fla. — A Texas man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge tied to cocaine distribution in Florida, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Esequiel Maldonado, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors said he faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

According to court documents, Maldonado worked with three co-conspirators to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors said Maldonado authorized sales of kilogram quantities of cocaine from Texas, acted as a broker and helped set cocaine prices.

A co-conspirator then distributed the cocaine in the Middle District of Florida and arranged for drug proceeds to be paid back to Maldonado, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher F. Murray is prosecuting the case.

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