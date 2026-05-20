Brevard County man sentenced to 12 years for meth distribution

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

Alex Robert Cookshott, 56, of Palm Bay, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Cookshott pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2025, to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Cookshott sold methamphetamine to a confidential source in Palm Bay during January 2025.

Prosecutors said the first transaction involved about 2 ounces of methamphetamine, and the second involved about 6 ounces.

Around those deals, Cookshott obtained the methamphetamine from his source of supply before selling it to the confidential source, according to prosecutors.

In total, prosecutors said Cookshott was responsible for distributing more than 220 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Testerman prosecuted the case.

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