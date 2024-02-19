Section of Florida’s Turnpike shut down after crash involving patrol car, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a patrol car has a section of Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Lake County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash has all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down near US-27 in Clermont.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and what led up to the crash.

Several vehicles are stuck on the highway in the area and alternates are limited to get around the crash in the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

