SEE: Blue Origin successfully tests launch system

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Origin has successfully tested its rapid retract system.

On Monday, it simulated disconnect during a New Glenn launch.

The system ensures the transporter erector, a mobile device used to elevate a launch system, is positioned away from New Glenn at liftoff.

This will give enough clearance for the device while it is horizontal to the ground.

Read: Reach new heights at Orlando’s newest climbing wall

Blue Origin has tested the system on the pad since May.

The company plans to roll it back to the integration facility this week.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group