See Florida’s special election results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters went to the polls Tuesday for the special election to fill two federal and three state lawmaker seats. Here are the winners of each race.
U.S. House District 1
Jimmy Patronis - REP
U.S. House District 6
Randy Fine - REP
State House - District 3
Nathan Boyles - REP
State House - District 32
Brian Hodgers - REP
State Senate - District 19
Debbie Mayfield - REP
