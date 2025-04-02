See Florida’s special election results

Local

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters went to the polls Tuesday for the special election to fill two federal and three state lawmaker seats. Here are the winners of each race.

U.S. House District 1

Jimmy Patronis - REP


U.S. House District 6

Randy Fine - REP


State House - District 3

Nathan Boyles - REP


State House - District 32

Brian Hodgers - REP


State Senate - District 19

Debbie Mayfield - REP

