See what’s next for Red Lobster’s downtown headquarters once sale finalizes

Red Lobster’s new owner has decided to keep the seafood chain’s headquarters in Orlando.

That’s according to Mark Lane, director of corporate communications for Fortress Investment Group, the firm that controls new owner RL Investor Holdings LLC. The restaurant chain moved into downtown’s CNL Center I building in 2015.

Lane also said Damola Adamolekun, Red Lobster’s next CEO, will move to Orlando, though a moving date has not been set yet.

