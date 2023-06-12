Seminole, Brevard chief judge says it’s time to expand Moore Justice Center in Viera

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The chief judge for Seminole and Brevard counties says it’s time to expand the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

The nation’s financial crisis derailed a planned 2008 expansion here, and since then, Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler said the county has added more judges, more magistrates, and more cases.

Recksiedler said right now judges are playing a game of musical courtrooms because there are only 21 courtrooms for 27 judges and three magistrates at the justice center.

On Monday, the chief judge brought her concerns to Brevard County commissioners, who asked the county manager to provide an update at its next meeting on courthouse needs focused on space and safety.

Read: ‘Justice for AJ’: Funeral held for mother of 4 shot, killed in Marion County

Officials said it’s possible that the state may provide some money towards an expansion of the center. Commissioners have not decided yet if they will approve a study on a courthouse expansion.

Initially, the county thought a study on a courthouse expansion would cost about $50,000, but it’s likely to cost significantly more, which is why the commission is trying to get an idea of the scope of a potential study.

Read: Few FDA regulations make it easier for LGBTQ+ members to donate blood, 7 years after Pulse tragedy

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group