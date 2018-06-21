Seminole County deputy reunited with 3-year-old girl left in hot car

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County deputy who rescued a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car was reunited with a big hug.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page of Deputy Bill Dunn in a big embrace with the little girl after she made a full recovery.
Related Headlines
Deputies said they were called to the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace around 11:12 a.m. Sunday after reports of a missing child left in a vehicle that was possibly stolen.
Read: Mom goes to liquor store, leaves 3-year-old in car overnight, deputies say
Dunn found the toddler overheated and in and out of consciousness. He pulled her out of the car, put her in his cruiser and took her to the hospital, investigators said.
The child who spent nearly 12 hours in the van has made a full recovery, officials said.
The toddler’s mother, Casey Keller, was arrested and faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.
Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps
Deputies said Keller’s car was never stolen and that she went to the liquor store late Saturday night with three children, but took only two of them out of the vehicle because the 3-year-old was sleeping.
Dunn will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday after how he rescued the child. Watch it live here when it happens.
Glad she is doing better! https://t.co/7FuMaYPqRR— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) June 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}