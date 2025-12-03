Seminole County expands access to life-saving narcan with distribution sites

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is distributing Narcan for free at over 20 locations to help combat opioid overdoses.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, providing a critical tool for families and individuals facing such emergencies.

Residents can call the county’s community health hotline to find a distribution site near them.

This initiative aims to make life-saving medication more accessible to the community, potentially reducing the number of fatal overdoses in the area.

