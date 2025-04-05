Seminole County Fire Department to hold 2025 Citizen Academy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department has announced plans for its annual Citizen’s Academy event in 2025.

The event, which is open house-style, is meant for families to come to see live demonstrations and take station tours.

They also provide CPR training, and the event is free to attend with no registration required.

The event is next Saturday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 2721 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Altamonte Springs

