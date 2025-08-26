Seminole County honors legendary broadcaster and coach during ‘Lee Corso Day’

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is honoring legendary broadcaster and coach Lee Corso by declaring Tuesday “Lee Corso Day.”

The declaration comes as Corso retires from ESPN’s College GameDay, marking the end of an era for the beloved sports figure.

Corso, a resident of Lake Mary, has had a significant impact on the region through his work in sports.

Corso served as the head coach of the Orlando Renegades in the United States Football League (USFL) during the 1980s and again in 1991.

He also held the position of general manager for the Orlando Thunder in the World League, further cementing his influence in Central Florida’s sports scene.

His contributions to sports and broadcasting have been felt throughout Central Florida, making him a respected figure in the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group