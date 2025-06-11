Seminole County launches site that lets the public see government spending

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Grant Maloy launched a site that gives transparency to the public about the county’s spending.

The “Open Checkbook” portal is a user-friendly tool that gives access to how tax dollars are spent by Seminole County Government, the Supervisor of Elections, and the Clerk of Court & Comptroller.

“Government takes a lot of our hard-earned money, and we should be able to easily see what our elected officials are spending it on,” said Clerk Maloy. “This tool empowers citizens with direct access to detailed financial data.”

The Open Checkbook portal enables users to:

Search expenditures by funding source, vendor, or department

View detailed transaction data

Download spending information for further analysis

To access the portal, visit www.seminoleclerk.org

