Seminole County man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend with explosive device

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seminole County man on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for planning to blow up his ex-girlfriend’s car.

On April 18, 2025, the SCSO Hazardous Devices Team responded to 1268 Wellington Terrace in Maitland about a suspicious item inside the residence.

Detectives on the scene served the homeowner, 22-year-old Ian Rogers, with a Temporary Risk Protection Order and searched the residence.

SCSO located the suspicious device, which was described as a black plastic container with orange wires wrapped around it and tape around the lid.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Rogers had threatened to blow up his ex-girlfriend’s car on FaceTime.

Investigators met with the ex-girlfriend and were informed that she and Rogers dated for approximately a month.

During the relationship, she realized he was becoming verbally and mentally abusive towards her, and she ended the relationship. Due to her ending the relationship, Rogers began harassing her and threatening to kill himself.

Due to threatening his own life, she agreed to FaceTime Rogers. During the FaceTime, Rogers brandished an unknown container with a wire wrapped around it and threatened to blow up her car.

On April 25, 2025, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent Bomb Technician started a month-long lab analysis of the suspicious device.

Based on the ATF lab analysis, it was determined that Rogers made an explosive device capable of causing property damage, injury, and or death to persons nearby.

Rogers was placed under arrest and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group